German factory production posts strong monthly rise

BERLIN (AP) " German factory production posted its second strong rise in a row in February in a good sign for the strength of Europe's largest economy.

The Economy Ministry said Friday industrial production rose 2.2 percent in February over January, according to figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar factors. January production also rose 2.2 percent over December.

The construction industry saw the biggest increase among individual sectors, rising 13.6 percent over the previous month.

ING-DiBa economist Carsten Brzeski says the new figures "suggest that industrial production could finally return as a growth engine for the German economy, at least in the first quarter of the year."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

