Markets fall after US fires missiles against Syra

The NZX-50 Gross Index as news broke the United States had launched missiles against a Syrian airfield. Photo / Bloomberg Terminal
The New Zealand share market and the Kiwi dollar fell after news that the United States had sent missiles into Syria as investors deserted "riskier" asset and headed towards so called safe haven assets in the United States and Japan.

The NZX-50 was down 0.52 per cent shortly before 1:40pm.

Shares from Tokyo to Sydney pared advances and gold prices have also risen as news of the attack broke, reports Bloomberg.

Oil prices have soared.

After tepid trading before the news, Brent crude futures , the international benchmark for oil, jumped to US$55.60 per barrel by 0146 GMT, up 72 cents, or 1.3 per cent from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 70 cents, or 1.4 per cent to US$52.40 a barrel.

The United States has attacked a Syrian air base with 50-60 cruise missiles in response to a chemical weapons attack it blames on President Bashar Assad.

US officials say the Tomahawk missiles were fired from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeting a government-controlled air base in Syria.

With: AAP

- NZ Herald

