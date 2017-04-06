NZX milk powder futures spike higher after heavy rain

NZX whole milk futures prices have spiked higher on fears that flooding in parts of the country could affect next season's dairy production.

By mid-morning, June whole milk power prices were at US$3055 a tonne, from US$2850 a week ago.

There were similar movements along the price curve, right out to the third and fourth quarter of this year, reflecting concerns that supply could be constrained at that time - thereby pushing up physical prices - due to the current abnormally wet conditions.

"Clearly the news about the floods is driving the whole milk powder market," Nigel Brunel, director financial markets at OM Financial, said.

"There are around 50,000 cows or 20 million kg/milksolids in the affected areas; it will take weeks or months to clean up and will impact grass growth," Brunel said in a commentary.

"It's not just there (Edgecumbe) - several parts of New Zealand are very wet underfoot and likely to have an impact on ability to grow grass as we head into winter," he said.

"Time will tell, but fears are driving prices," Brunel said.

The current season, which ends on May 31, is unlikely to be greatly affected by the rain, ASB rural economist Nathan Penny said.

Fonterra has already revised its 2016/7 season forecast to a 3 per cent reduction compared with last season's.

The co-operative had earlier expected a 7 per cent fall but it revised the figure on the back of better-than-expected growing conditions last year.

"In terms of dairy, the Bay of Plenty is not a major dairy region, so that would indicate that it's unlikely to knock them (Fonterra) off their current track that much," Penny said.

"Also it's so late in the season, farmers have been drying off cows anyway, so again it may not have a large impact," Penny said.

Fonterra said it would be at least 12 hours before its Edgecumbe plant is fully operational.

The dairy giant closed the factory yesterday after the town flash flooded following heavy rain.

A Fonterra spokesman said as of this morning the plan was to start reopening the site after the nearby flood bank had held up over night.

Around 380 staff work at the plant over varying shifts.

The spokesman said some staff would start going back to work today but it would take 12 hours to get the plant fully functioning.

In the meanwhile some milk could be tanked to a number of other sites in the Waikato, he said.

- NZ Herald