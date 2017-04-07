Milford to get 20 new shops in $50m expansion plan

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Twenty new shops will be built in a $50 million project as part of the $200 million-plus upgrade and expansion of the Milford Shopping Centre on Auckland's North Shore.

Owner and developer New Zealand Retail Property Group has announced an almost quarter-hectare expansion of its existing shopping centre, adding more fashion, lifestyle and dining outlets.

A spokeswoman said the centre expansion was happening before the apartment construction started. NZRPG has consent to build three apartments towers above the mall and in its car parking areas, eventually creating 288 residential units rising up to 16 levels.

More on the plans is here. Apartment prices start at $1.7m for a 94sq m unit. That buys a street or ground-level unit with a 35sq m deck. Prices rise higher up the building.

The spokeswoman said initial deposits had been taken on 15 apartments worth about $45 million.

Meanwhile, NZRPG is negotiating to lease the 20 new shops.

"We're preparing documents for a couple of big retailers in negotiation to least stores," an NZRPG spokeswoman said of the mall expansion. "It's in the fashion/lifestyle/food sectors."

Dominion Constructors won the contract and has been on-site for some months, she said.

"Around January, we started moving around the loading docks and re-routing all the services," the spokeswoman said. Changes to the shopping centre would begin in July and the extra 2000sq m of retail space would be open mid-late next year.

"In order not to impact shoppers and existing retailers, the centre upgrade will happen outside of normal trading hours. The centre will remain open during its usual hours for its shoppers," said a statement from NZRPG.

"From July, the Milford Rd facing shopping centre entrances will be closed and the outdoor on-grade carpark will be closed. :Parking will be underneath the shopping centre on parking levels one and two.

"Shoppers can access the centre via lifts, travellators and escalators. Parking is free for 180 minutes. Customers can also use the adjacent Auckland Council-owned carpark off Kitchener Rd," the statement said.

The spokeswoman said $200 million was just stage one of the apartment scheme.

"The total cost for the [first stage of the] development is $200m, including the refurbishment, extension, and the apartment build for The Milford. This doesn't include the price for stage two or three," she said.

"Phase one of the development, The Milford, has 115 apartments. The next phase is to build Omana North which has 66 apartments north facing along Omana Rd and we're modelling for 107 [apartments] in the final stage. These are west-facing along Omana Rd. The final stage is still in concept stage, so this figure may change. So we're at 288 apartments in total," the spokeswoman said.

the Milford Rd/Ihumata Rd corner near the waterfront.

