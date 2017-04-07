9:20am Fri 7 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Ex-FBI chief likely to oversee payments to air-bag victims

DETROIT (AP) " A federal judge in Detroit says he wants to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller III to oversee nearly $1 billion in restitution payments to victims in the Takata air-bag scandal.

Judge George Caram Steeh said Thursday that Mueller has "outstanding credentials" and already has a similar role in Volkswagen's emissions-cheating case in California.

He says Takata and the U.S. Justice Department have indicated support for Mueller as special master. But he wants a formal response in the next few weeks.

In February, Takata pleaded guilty to concealing a deadly defect in millions of its air-bag inflators. The company agreed to pay $125 million to individual victims and $850 million to automakers.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 07 Apr 2017 09:20:18 Processing Time: 303ms