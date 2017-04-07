California appeals court panel upholds California carbon fee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) " A state appeals court panel has upheld California's fee for carbon pollution " a central piece of the state's landmark efforts to fight climate change.
The California Court of Appeal sided Thursday with Gov. Jerry Brown's administration and environmental groups in a 2-1 decision.
Businesses filed a lawsuit in 2012 saying the state Air Resources Board lacks authority to collect fees from polluters.
California's cap-and-trade law caps carbon emissions and auctions off permits allowing companies to release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
Uncertainty surrounding the case has been a major factor in upending the market for pollution permits, which consistently raised hundreds of millions of dollars a year until demand plummeted in 2016.
Lawyers for both sides have previously said they would appeal if they lost.
