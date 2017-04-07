Constellation Brands and Sunoco jump while Fox falls

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Constellation Brands Inc., up $10.37 to $171.77

The alcoholic beverage company had a solid quarter thanks to strong sales of beer.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $1.28 to $39.08

The home goods retailer reported strong quarterly results and raised its dividend.

Sunoco LP, up $4.83 to $28.69

The company agreed to sell most of its convenience stores to 7-Eleven for $3.3 billion.

Yum China Holdings Inc., up $2.58 to $30.76

The fast food hold company posted strong quarterly results and said sales are improving.

Unilever PLC, up 44 cents to $49.55

After rejecting a takeover offer from Kraft Heinz, the consumer products giant is overhauling its business.

L Brands Inc., up $4.75 to $47.85

The parent of Victoria's Secret reported solid sales for the month of March.

Fred's Inc., up $1.74 to $14.29

The discount retailer said its pharmacy business is doing better and said it's committed to buying a large number of Rite Aid stores.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., down 26 cents to $31.12

The broadcaster continued to slip as companies pulled their ads from "The O'Reilly Factor" because of sexual harassment allegations.