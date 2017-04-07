Businesses rally around Edgecumbe after floods

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Fonterra will begin opening its plant in Edgecumbe today but says it will be at least 12 hours before it is full operational.

The dairy giant closed the factory yesterday after the town flash flooded following heavy rain.

A Fonterra spokesman said as of this morning the plan was to start reopening the site after the nearby floodbank had held up over night.

Around 380 staff work at the plant over varying shifts.

The spokesman said some staff would start going back to work today but it would take 12 hours to get the plant fully functioning.

In the meanwhile some milk could be tanked to a number of other sites in the Waikato.

The company is still assessing how many farms may be cut off by flooding, which would prevent milk from being collected.

The spokesman said its Farm Source store in the centre of Edgecumbe would remain closed today.

Meanwhile the head of a Eastern Bay of Plenty business group said it would be reaching out to businesses to offer support in the wake of yesterday's floods.

Gerard Casey, chief executive of the Eastern Bay of Plenty Chamber of Commerce, based in Whakatane, said it would be talking to members and businesses about whether there is any assistance they can provide.

That assistance could include facilitating any financial support packages if the government announced packages like those offered after last year's Kaikoura quakes and well as physical supplies.

Continued below.

Related Content Rescuers use jet boats to travel flooded Edgecumbe streets Ex-Cyclone Debbie: Edgecumbe flooding continues, more than 2000 still stranded Video Watch NZH Local Focus: No entry to Edgecumbe

"Some of the members may have supplies of water or food that they can offer."

Casey said the heavy floods in Edgecumbe had caught people by surprise.

He had not heard of any flooding in central Whakatane but the river had been at its highest level ever, higher than during a flood in 2005.

He said people in Whakatane were very wary yesterday and some businesses had let staff go home early or work from home.

He would also be getting in touch with the local council to work in with it.

- NZ Herald