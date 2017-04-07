6:59am Fri 7 April
Top economist: Puerto Rico could fall into deeper depression

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) " Nobel economics laureate Joseph Stiglitz has criticized Puerto Rico's new fiscal plan, cautioning that its "draconian" measures could plunge the U.S. territory into an even deeper depression.

The former chief economist and senior vice-president of the World Bank spoke Thursday to a gathering of more than 1,000 people in San Juan. He is considered among the world's most influential economists.

His warning comes as Puerto Rico prepares to launch the fiscal plan and restructure $70 billion in public debt.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Thursday he had reached a tentative deal with bondholders to restructure $9 billion of the debt held by the island's public power company. It is considered a significant step in helping turn around the island's decade-long economic crisis.

