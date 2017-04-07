Defense: Case against gambler fails because witness lied

NEW YORK (AP) " A lawyer for a Las Vegas gambler linked to golfer Phil Mickelson has urged jurors at a New York trial to acquit his client of insider trading charges, saying the prosecution hangs on the lies of a witness.
Attorney Barry Berke said Thursday that William "Billy" Walters should be acquitted because he never cheated when he traded the stock of the Dallas-based Dean Foods Co. A prosecutor a day earlier had urged conviction, saying documents including phone and trading records supported the testimony of former Dean Foods board chairman Thomas Davis.
Closing arguments capped a three-week trial.
Walters is charged with earning $40 million by making profits and avoiding losses through tips from Davis. Davis pleaded guilty to federal charges and is cooperating in the hopes he'll be sentenced leniently.
Mickelson wasn't charged.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings