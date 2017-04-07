5:05am Fri 7 April
Long-term mortgage rates fall; close to 2017 lows

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week for a third straight week, approaching their low points for the year.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

