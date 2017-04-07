Average US 30-year mortgage rate falls to 4.10 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) " Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week for a third straight week, approaching their low points for the year.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year fixed-rate home loans declined to 4.10 percent from 4.14 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 3.59 percent a year ago and averaged 3.65 percent in 2016, the lowest level in records dating to 1971.

The rate on 15-year mortgages eased to 3.36 percent from 3.39 percent.