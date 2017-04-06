WASHINGTON (AP) " US requests for unemployment benefits plunged to a low 234,000 last week.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " US requests for unemployment benefits plunged to a low 234,000 last week.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 07 Apr 2017 01:25:37 Processing Time: 6ms