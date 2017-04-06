Coach taps Bergdorf Goodman President as president of brand

NEW YORK (AP) " Coach Inc. has tapped the president of Neiman Marcus's Bergdorf Goodman division to be president and CEO of its trademark brand.

Joshua Schulman will assume the newly created position on June 5 and will be responsible for all aspects of the brand globally. He will report directly to CEO Victor Luis.

The new leadership plan follows the 2015 acquisition of Stuart Weitzman and is part of the company's focus on acquiring a portfolio of brands.

Schulman joined Neiman Marcus Group in 2012 and assumed additional responsibility for NMG International with the acquisition of MyTheresa.com in 2014.

Separately, Coach announced Andre Cohen, currently president of the Coach brand in North America, will be leaving the company in late June.

Coach has been cutting back on discounts and revamping its look.