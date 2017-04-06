EU completes moves to cut roaming costs by summer

BRUSSELS (AP) " The European Union has completed its legislative work to cut costly mobile-phone roaming costs in the bloc ahead of the summer holidays.

EU Commission Vice President Andrus Ansip said Thursday that as of 15 June "people will be able to switch on mobile services, especially data, without fear of high bills while travelling in the EU."

The EU legislature had its final vote on how much operators may charge each other for using their networks to provide roaming services, which should cut costs substantially.

Up to now, EU citizens have to pay hefty costs to use roaming facilities when they visit or work in other member states. It was long seen as an impediment to creating a seamless market among the member states.