EU's Tusk, Britain's May meeting for Brexit talks in London

LONDON (AP) " European Council President Donald Tusk is meeting Britain's leader for talks about the U.K.'s EU exit, a day after the European Parliament laid out tough guidelines for the divorce negotiations.

Tusk's office says he will meet Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing St. on Thursday afternoon.

The talks come as both sides are settling on their negotiating positions. The European Parliament on Wednesday backed the bloc's chief negotiator in demanding Britain pay as much as 60 billion euros ($64 billion) for outstanding commitments.

EU lawmakers also called for phased negotiations, in which divorce terms are settled before a new trade deal is secured. Britain wants the two strands to go hand-in-hand.

May triggered a two-year countdown to Brexit last month by invoking Article 50 of the EU's key treaty.