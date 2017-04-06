Mercedes enjoys best month ever for car sales

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) " German carmaker Daimler AG says it had the best sales month ever for its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand in March.
Stuttgart-based Daimler said in a statement Thursday that Mercedes-Benz sold 228,296 vehicles globally in March, an increase of 15 percent.
The company credited stronger sales in China and customer demand for its new E-Class, both for the sedan and the station wagon version. Sales for those models jumped 65 percent.
The Asia-Pacific region saw a sales increase of 23 percent, boosted by a rise of more than 30 percent in China.
The company showed off a convertible version of the E-Class at the Geneva auto show last month that it says should help increase sales further.
