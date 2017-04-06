Wellington's Queensgate mall evacuated on opening day

Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Wellington's Queensgate mall has only just opened after quake damage, but now shoppers have had to evacuate.

A "funny smell" was detected around 1.50pm, with shoppers cleared out soon afterwards.

Police and Fire were called to the building around 1.50pm.

The Fire Service sent three appliances, but they weren't needed in the end.

The smell was eventually tracked down to a smoking light-fitting in one of the shops.

Emergency Services have now left, and an electrician called instead.

Shoppers have been allowed back into the building.

It comes on the same day as the grand reopening for the mall, after it was damaged in the 7.8 Kaikoura Earthquake.

The opening had already been plagued with problems this morning, when an expected 9am start was put back three hours, because the final council consent wasn't signed off.

Around 500 people turned up to the Lower Hutt mall to celebrate the 64 shops getting back to business.

- NZ Herald