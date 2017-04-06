Man admits misrepresenting source of building products

A man has pleaded guilty to nine charges relating to selling building materials purporting to be from a high-end Australian company when they were in fact sourced elsewhere.

Darryl Campbel was one of four men to be charged by the Commerce Commission after it received a complaint that the men had allegedly sold an autoclaved aerated concrete product claiming to be made by Australian company Hebel. The concrete, which is used for building walls, floors and buildings, was actually made by other companies, some if not all of them in China.

The lawyer representing all four men, Rob Latton, said it was claimed that they had started using the alternative products from 2007 when their supplier was unable to provide a particular thickness of Hebel panel.

Campbell pleaded guilty in AucklandcDistrict Court today to nine charges under the Fair Trading Act relating to misrepresenting the products.

The other three defendants are seeking an adjournment before entering pleas, and are also applying for name suppression.Campbell does not have name suppression.

These matters will be dealt with by Judge Philipa Cunningham this afternoon.

Campbell will be sentenced on June 7.

- NZ Herald