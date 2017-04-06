New loyalty club at Auckland Airport for access to premium lounge

Auckland Airport is building an expanded premium lounge open to the public that travellers can access through a new loyalty scheme.

Spending at 26 airport retailers and on parking will count in the app-based loyalty programme. More retailers are expected to join the programme.

Besides lounge access, Strata Club members will be able to spend points on longer access to free Wi-Fi, parking upgrades and discounts, and special offers from participating retailers such as duty free and food and beverage outlets.

The scheme is free to join and travellers can earn points at the domestic terminal as well.

The new lounge opens later this year and replaces the Emperor lounge where patronage has soared as passenger numbers increase and more people want access to more comfort.

Access to that lounge was $50 at the door for passengers travelling on any airline and any class of travel.

The new Strata Lounge will be bigger and able to seat 180 people. It is part of an upgrade of the main terminal building and airfield areas where the airport company says it is spending $1 million every weekday.

It copped criticism during summer as some passengers and the growing number of workers in the area found it difficult to get to the airport.

The new lounge has six ''relaxation pods" or bookable, acoustically treated alcoves where people can nap between flights. There is also a dedicated children's play space away from the business zone.

A larger facility is at Level 2, near the other premium lounges of Emirates and Qantas airlines.

Jason Delamore, Auckland Airport's general manager - marketing and technology, said the Strata Club was one way the airport was investing to getting to know its customers better.

''It has been designed by our customers for our customers, and is part of an extensive programme of short- and long-term improvements."

- NZ Herald