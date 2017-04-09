New luxury hotel to launch in Auckland just in time for influx of Lions fans

Ophelia Buckleton is a reporter for the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

A ritzy five-star hotel with a day spa and an organic mini bar in each room will open just in time for the Lions tour, providing an answer to a shortage of luxury accommodation in Auckland.



Hotels are already in short supply across the country months out from June-July British and Irish Lions rugby tour, with only 5 per cent of hotels in Auckland CBD and Wellington still available for the test matches.



Hotel Grand Windsor is expected to relaunch in June, when a new boutique and opulent look inspired by the glitz and glamour of the Art Deco era will be revealed.





An investment of $9 million has been made to transform the three-star hotel on Queen St, dating back to 1928, into a leading five-star establishment.

The revamped hotel is the latest in a whole raft of luxury accommodation opening in Auckland to answer a shortage of places to stay as the city experiences record visitor numbers.



About 20,000 Lions supporters are expected to travel to New Zealand for this year's much-anticipated tour.

General manager Renato Gualberto said high-end hotels are in short supply, particularly when large events take place in the city.

"There is a real gap in the luxury market for a boutique five-star hotel in Auckland.



"There are good five-star hotels out there, but none with a true boutique character, bespoke service and bygone charm and elegance of our Hotel Grand Windsor."

As accommodation prices soar during the major event, a double room on the night of the All Blacks-Lions test match at Eden Park on June 24 will set you back $705, according to the Hotel Grand Windsor website.

There are however, introductory rates available during the opening period that average $300 per night.

If it's any consolation, the hotel is just a stone's throw from Britomart where rugby-goers can catch the train right to Eden Park.





Five new five-star hotels are set to arrive in Auckland, including glamour chain The Ritz-Carlton and Park Hyatt.

The new developments are expected to add 2500 new hotel beds over the next 10 years, a move which will ease pressure on the city's tourism but not eliminate the shortfall.

By 2030, at least 19 new hotels will be completed and open for business in the City of Sails.

According to "Project Palace", a 2016 report released by the Government, the expected shortfall by 2025 in Auckland is actually up to 4300 new hotel rooms.

Hotel Grand Windsor has remained open for business during the refit.

- Herald on Sunday