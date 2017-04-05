Trump's adviser Chris Liddell spends millions on Auckland apartment

Kiwi businessman and White House aide Chris Liddell has reportedly spent $15 million on a luxury Auckland penthouse apartment.

Last year the Herald reported the luxury apartment in The International residential complex in Auckland CBD had been sold for $15.3 million to an overseas buyer.

The NBR reported the apartment was sold to Chris Liddell, which is being built on the top floor of the ex-Fonterra building at 9 Princes St, and is said to be the highest value apartment sale in New Zealand.

A spokeswoman for Gary Groves' Sanctuary Group told the Herald in October that the penthouse looks out across the harbour and Rangitoto Island, with Albert Park and Old Government House, the Auckland Domain and Museum, and Mt Eden in the distance.

Ranging 678sq m, the penthouse is the equivalent size of three suburban houses.

Liddell, Donald Trump's adviser, relocated to the US after being appointed assistant to the president and director of strategic initiatives.

The 58-year-old now leads the new White House Strategic Development Group, dubbed the "White House think tank", which has been tasked with bringing Trump's big picture transformative change items to fruition. He will also interface with private sector forums.

