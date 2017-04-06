9:31am Thu 6 April
Panera, Greenbier and SunTrust climb while Walgreens falls

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Panera Bread Co., up $38.94 to $312.94

The soup and sandwich cafe chain agreed to be bought by JAB Holding for $7 billion, or $315 a share.

Monsanto Co., up $1.10 to $115.31

The agriculture products company reported profit and sales that were far better than analysts expected.

Ply Gem Holdings Inc., down 75 cents to $18.25

The New York Post said the patio door and vinyl siding maker is having trouble finding a buyer.

Greenbrier Cos., up $4.30 to $47.25

The maker of railroad freight car equipment had a strong quarter and announced a contract with a key customer.

SunTrust Banks Inc., down 45 cents to $54.80

Banks climbed Wednesday as bond yields and interest rates moved higher.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $1.33 to $81.17

The drugstore chain's second-quarter sales fell short of Wall Street projections.

Amazon.com Inc., up $2.45 to $909.28

The e-commerce powerhouse will stream NFL Thursday Night games this season via its Amazon Prime video service.

Quaker Chemical Corp., up $9.82 to $138.39

The specialty chemical company said it will combine with Houghton International.

