Rock 'n' roll is in as Hard Rock revamps Taj Mahal casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) " Donald Trump, domes and minarets are out.

Rock 'n' roll and guitars " lots of guitars " are in as the Hard Rock chain redoes Atlantic City's former Trump Taj Mahal casino.

The company owned by Florida's Seminole Indian tribe on Wednesday unveiled its $375 million plan for the shuttered casino resort, which it bought last month from billionaire investor Carl Icahn and plans to reopen by summer 2018.

It will draw on the world's largest collection of music memorabilia to help brand the new resort.

Steven Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen's E Street band and "The Sopranos" TV fame says he'll periodically broadcast his radio show from there and will help organize beach concerts.

Hotel guests will be lent Fender electric guitars to play in their rooms.