UK court rules in ground-breaking tech patent case

LONDON (AP) " Britain's High Court has ruled that it can decide what mobile phone makers should pay to use patented technology that is essential to make mobile networks function.

In a case that has broad implications for the telecoms industry, Judge Colin Birss ruled that the court can determine what a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory rate is for licensing agreements. Such rates cover the use of patented technologies that have become the standard on which global mobile phone networks are based.

The case involved Unwired Planet International, a California-based patent holder, and China-based Huawei Technologies Co.

Pat Treacy, a partner at the London law firm Bristows, which was not involved in the latter part of the litigation, says "this is a ground-breaking judgment."

