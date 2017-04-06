3:28am Thu 6 April
Son of jewelry store owner owes rival $35K for bogus review

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) " The owner of a Massachusetts jewelry store has been awarded nearly $35,000 in his lawsuit over a bogus online review written by a worker at a rival shop.

The Patriot Ledger (http://bit.ly/2nb0CYf ) reports that a jury determined Adam Jacobs caused Stephen Blumberg emotional distress by posting a false Yelp review in 2013.

Jacobs is the son of the owner of Toodie's Fine Jewelry in Quincy. Blumberg owns nearby Stephen Leigh Jewelers.

The reviewer wrote that while shopping for a 1.5-carat diamond engagement ring at Blumberg's store, he had a generally poor experience and suggested shoppers "go elsewhere."

Blumberg says the encounter was fabricated.

Jurors ruled that Toodie's wasn't at fault.

The attorney for Jacobs and Toodie's says he's considering an appeal and possible post-trial motions.

