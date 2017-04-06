May pitches London exchange to Saudis for massive Aramco IPO

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) " Britain's prime minister pitched the benefits of the London Stock Exchange during a visit to Saudi Arabia as the kingdom weighs which international market to list shares of oil giant Aramco in what many expect will be the largest public offering in history.

Theresa May made her pitch Wednesday in Riyadh during the second day of her two-day visit. Saudi Arabia plans to list less than 5 percent of the world's largest oil-producing company on the Saudi exchange and another international exchange, possibly by next year.

May's Downing Street office says she laid out the advantages of doing business in the U.K. during a meeting with Aramco Chairman and Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih.

She also met King Salman Wednesday and discussed the humanitarian crisis in neighboring Yemen.