Canadian accused in Yahoo hack has bail hearing

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) " The lawyer for a Canadian man of accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails says he has taken steps to ensure his client won't flee if released on bail.

Officials allege that Baratov poses an "extremely high flight risk" because of his alleged ties to Russian agents.

But his lawyer Amedeo DiCarlo said Wednesday that Baratov has never been to Russia and he will not flee if freed on bail. His bail hearing is later in the day.

U.S. law enforcement officials call Karim Baratov a "hacker-for-hire" paid by Russian Federal Security Service members. He has Kazakh origins.

Baratov was arrested last month and faces extradition to the U.S.

He was indicted in the U.S. for computer hacking along with three others, including two alleged Russian intelligence agents.