Passover pizza: New triangular matzo shape debuts

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) " It's not your bubbe's matzo.

The New Jersey-based largest producer of kosher food in North America is breaking tradition in its 129-year history by unveiling its first triangular matzo.

Manischewitz says the shape is part of its Matzo Pizza Kit.

CEO David Sugarman says matzo pizza is a Passover staple for Jewish families because they are not permitted to eat foods made with yeast or leavening.

The company needed a special die to make the new shape from the traditional rectangle. The company says breakage meant it had to replace a cooling conveyor with a new process. Employees now grab the matzo by hand and place it into cartons to cool.

The company says it can produce about 1,500 triangles every 15 minutes.

