A look at the 10 biggest restaurant deals

Panera is being acquired by Krispy Kreme owner JAB Holdings for more than $7 billion. If completed, it would be the second-largest deal in the restaurant industry over the last 20 years. Here is the current list of the 10 biggest completed restaurant mergers, according to financial data provider FactSet.

TARGET: Tim Hortons Inc.

BUYER: 3G Capital Partners LP, Burger King Worldwide Inc.

VALUE: $12.64 Billion

DATE: August 2014

TARGET: Aramark Corp.

BUYER: Consortium including Thomas Lee Partners LP, Warburg Pincus LLC, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

VALUE: $6.09 billion

DATE: May 2006

TARGET: Burger King Holdings Inc.

BUYER: 3G Capital Partners Ltd.

VALUE: $3.87 billion

DATE: September 2010

TARGET: OSI Restaurant Partners Inc.

BUYER: Bain Capital LLC, Catterton Management Co., Kangaroo Acquisition Inc.

VALUE: $3.34 billion

DATE: November 2006

TARGET: Wendy's International Inc.

BUYER: Triarc Cos., Trian Fund Management LP

VALUE: $2.46 billion

DATE: April 2008

TARGET: Burger King Corp.

BUYER: Burger King Holdings Inc., TPG Capital, Bain Capital LLC, Goldman Sachs

VALUE: $2.3 billion

DATE: July 2002

TARGET: Red Lobster Management LLC

BUYER: Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.

VALUE: $2.07 billion

DATE: May 2014

TARGET: Applebee's International Inc.

BUYER: IHOP Corp.

VALUE: $2.05 billion

DATE: July 2007

TARGET: Sodexo Inc.

BUYER: Sodexho Alliance SA

VALUE: $1.85 billion

DATE: January 2001

TARGET: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc.

BUYER: Restaurant Brands International Inc.

VALUE: $1.74 billion

DATE: February 2017

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

