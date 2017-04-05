11:22pm Wed 5 April
JAB snaps up Panera Bread for more than $7 billion

ST. LOUIS (AP) " Panera is being acquired by Europe's JAB Holding Co. for more than $7 billion.

JAB is better known for the growing stable of brands it owns, including a controlling stake in Peet's Coffee & Tea, most of Caribou Coffee Co., Stumptown Coffee and Keurig Green Mountain.

JAB will pay $315 per Panera Bread Co. share. The transaction, which includes approximately $340 million of debt, is expected to close in the third quarter.

Panera is based in St. Louis.

