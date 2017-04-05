10:29pm Wed 5 April
Greek PM says deal on debt close, otherwise summit needed

BRUSSELS (AP) " Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras says that negotiators are "just a breath" away from reaching a breakthrough in debt negotiations with bailout creditors and called for a special eurozone summit if a deal fails to materialize Friday.

Tsipras hinted that some lenders were "moving the goalposts" each time Greece was getting close to meeting approval conditions for the bailout and, without naming who was involved, said: "This is not a game."

After the meeting with Tsipras in Athens, EU Council President Donald Tusk said, "No one is interested to punish Greece."

The bailout talks have been delayed for months, freezing the payout of a rescue loan installment and hurting chances of a Greek economic recovery after years of recession and turmoil.

