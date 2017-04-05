Report: Car insurance rates much higher in minority areas

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) " A new report suggests that people living in urban minority neighborhoods could be paying as much as 30 percent more for car insurance, but an industry group says the report's findings are flawed.

Nonprofit investigative news organization ProPublica and Consumer Reports published an analysis Wednesday based on insurance data in California, Illinois, Missouri and Texas detailing insurance claims payments by zip code. Those were the only states where regulators had the data available.

The Insurance Information Institute trade group hired an independent expert to review the data the report is based on. The group's chief actuary, James Lynch, says ProPublica's analysis doesn't account for other factors that can affect insurance rates.