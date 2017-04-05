Second stage of SKHY apartments set to begin

Work is due to start later this year on 75 apartments in the second stage of Auckland's SKHY on the fringe of the CBD.

The project is near the intersection of Symonds St and Khyber Pass Rd and its acronym takes its name from the area.

Apartments are being marketed from $595,000 for one-bedroom apartment with a car park up to $1.6 million for a three-bedroom unit with two car parks. The project was designed by Pip Cheshire of Cheshire Architects, according to a company statement.

Tim and Andrew Lamont of Lamont & Co are working with Cheshire on the project. The first stage, 37 apartments, is due to be finished around the middle of this year.

Construction of the second stage of 75 units is due to start later this year.

The project includes the adaptive re-use of the former Winstone building, being converted into apartments.

- NZ Herald