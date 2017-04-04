Comvita heading into loss, shares drop nine per cent

Comvita's share price dropped almost 9 per cent after the manuka honey maker said a poor harvest and trouble in the unofficial trade channels with China would take the company into an operating loss in the June financial year.

The company's shares had already been under pressure after it warned that the weather would affect the harvest and that it had suffered from a China's move to tighten up trading the informal trading channels, known as daigou.

Comvita said the two major downside risks communicated to the market in January and February had both come to bear.

"We now expect that the direct impact of these two situations will result in an after-tax operating loss for the financial year ended 30 June 2017, in the order of $7 million," the company said.

By late Wednesday morning the stock was trading at $7.85, down 75 cents or 8.72 per cent. The company expects its net profit to be about $9m, including the sale of Medihoney IP and shares in Derma Sciences.

In January, the company's expectation was a profit of $20m and $22m.

"Trading conditions over the last two months in its two largest markets, Australia and New Zealand, have not recovered in line with our earlier expectations," Comvita said.

"For forecast purposes, in terms of this June year financial result, we are now assuming that the informal channels out of Australia and New Zealand into China will not recover to our earlier forecast levels before 30 June 2017," the company said.

To make matters worse, continued poor weather has further reduced the production of honey for the 2016-2017 season, it said.

Continued below.

Related Content English says SAS allegations don't appear to be new NZ's labour productivity dips on strong jobs market Your Views: Readers' Letters

"Although the informal trade channels will show growth over the previous half year, this is still well under our previous expectations, and much of these sales to China have been satisfied by inventory held within the various channels to market," said Comvita chief executive Scott Coulter.

Chairman Neil Craig said the simultaneous impact of two significant events in one financial year were "tough to stomach" but that the Comvita business model remained sound.

He said the company had focused on productivity and cost-saving initiatives across the business and we have already implemented significant permanent overhead cost reductions.

"At the same time, as part of our diversification strategy we will deliver significant new market, channel and product innovation initiatives this year which will underpin our sales increase in the second half year and sets us up well for full year 2018," he said.

"Given an average honey harvest in 2017-2018, we remain on track to deliver our medium and longer term strategic objectives beyond what has been a very challenging period of time for the company," he said.

- NZ Herald