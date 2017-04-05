Nielsen's top programs for March 27-April 2

NEW YORK (AP) " Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 27-April 2. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NCAA Men's Basketball: Oregon vs. North Carolina, CBS, 18.83 million.

2. "NCAA Studio Show," CBS, 16.03 million.

3. "NCIS," CBS, 14.35 million.

4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 12.78 million.

5. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 11.31 million.

6. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 11.12 million.

7. "ACM Awards," CBS, 10.91 million.

8. "Bull," CBS, 10.9 million.

9. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 10.56 million.

10. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.22 million.

11. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.62 million.

12. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.5 million.

13. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.17 million.

14. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 8.74 million.

15. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 8.65 million.

16. "Survivor," CBS, 8.26 million.

17. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.62 million.

18. "Mom," CBS, 7.03 million.

19. "Empire," Fox, 6.91 million.

20. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 6.9 million.

