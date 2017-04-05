The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending March 31:

Fiction

1. Penelope Crumb Follows Her Nose by Shawn K. Stout, narrated by Penelope Rawlins (Quercus)

2. Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

3. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Penguin Audio)

4. It by Stephen King, narrated by Steven Weber (Simon & Schuster)

5. The One-in-a-Million Boy by Monica Wood, narrated by Chris Ciulla (Dreamscape Media, LLC)

6. The Shack by William P. Young, narrated by Roger Mueller (Hachette Audio)

7. Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle, narrated by Stephen Fry (Audible Studios)

8. The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Claire Danes (Audible Studios)

9. The Black Book by James Patterson and David Ellis, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Hachette Audio)

10. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Eddie Redmayne (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

Nonfiction

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

2. Not My Father's Son: A Memoir by Alan Cumming, narrated by Alan Cumming (HarperAudio)

3. Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook by Tony Robbins, narrated by the author and Jeremy Bobb (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4.The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

5. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

6. The Power of Broke by Daymond John and Daniel Paisner, narrated by Daymond John and Sway Calloway (Audible Studios)

7. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg, narrated by Mike Chamberlain (Random House Audio)

10. Old School: Life in the Sane Lane by Bill O'Reilly and Bruce Feirstein, narrated by Holter Graham (Macmillan Audio)

