The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending April 2, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Black Book by David Ellis & James Patterson - 9780316464147 - (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty - 9780698138636 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Villa by Nora Roberts - 9781101146347 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. It by Stephen King - 9781501141232 - (Scribner)

5. The Widow by Fiona Barton - 9781101990469 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Dirty Filthy Rich Men by Laurelin Paige - 9781942835165 - (Paige Press, LLC)

7. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Mississippi Blood by Greg Iles - 9780062311191 - (William Morrow)

9. The Shack by William P. Young - 9780964729292 - (Windblown Media)

10. The Melody Lingers On by Mary Higgins Clark - 9781476749136 - (Simon & Schuster)

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

