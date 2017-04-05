The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 2, 2017:
1. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
2. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
3. Why Him?
4. Patriots Day
5. Hidden Figures
6. Sing
7. Moana (2016)
8. Passengers (2016)
9. Lion
10. Assassin's Creed
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Don't Think Twice
2. Moonlight
3. 20th Century Women
4. Manchester By the Sea
5. The Dressmaker
6. Neruda
7. Fittest On Earth: A Decade of Fitness
8. The Blackcoat's Daughter
9. Here Alone
10. Under the Skin (2014)
