8:23am Wed 5 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 2, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

2. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

3. Why Him?

4. Patriots Day

5. Hidden Figures

6. Sing

7. Moana (2016)

8. Passengers (2016)

9. Lion

10. Assassin's Creed

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Don't Think Twice

2. Moonlight

3. 20th Century Women

4. Manchester By the Sea

5. The Dressmaker

6. Neruda

7. Fittest On Earth: A Decade of Fitness

8. The Blackcoat's Daughter

9. Here Alone

10. Under the Skin (2014)

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 05 Apr 2017 09:08:44 Processing Time: 115ms