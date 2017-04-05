Greek envoys in Brussels to try and break bailout stalemate

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Officials from Greece's government and the European Union say three Greek cabinet officials have returned to Brussels for emergency meetings on delayed bailout negotiations.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, deputy George Chouliarakis, and Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou traveled Tuesday to the Belgian capital to meet with representatives of bailout lenders ahead of a Friday meeting of Eurozone finance ministers in Malta.

Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the current president of the Eurogroup, was expected to be at the meeting.

The bailout talks have been delayed for months, freezing loan installment payouts and hurting chances of a Greek recovery after years of recession and flat growth.

The issue is likely to be discussed further Wednesday during a visit to Athens by European Council President Donald Tusk.