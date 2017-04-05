5:33am Wed 5 April
Jeffrey Lacker, president of Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, resigns after acknowledging improper disclosure

WASHINGTON (AP) " Jeffrey Lacker, president of Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, resigns after acknowledging improper disclosure.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

