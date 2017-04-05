Staples shares jump on media report of sale talks

NEW YORK (AP) " Shares of Staples Inc. jumped Tuesday on reports that the office supply chain is exploring a sale less than a year after it scrapped a $6.3 billion merger with rival Office Depot.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the company is in early talks with private-equity bidders. Staples said it has no comment on the report.
The stock rose $1.18, or 13.6 percent, to $9.84 in morning trading.
Staples and Office Depot faced heavy regulatory resistance over their proposed merger, culminating in a federal judge blocking the deal. The companies abandoned the deal in May and said they would move forward with new business strategies.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings