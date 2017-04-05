WASHINGTON (AP) " US factory orders advance 1 percent in February, but investment demand slips.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " US factory orders advance 1 percent in February, but investment demand slips.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 05 Apr 2017 03:00:41 Processing Time: 330ms