China, Cherry Coke, and the Oracle of Omaha

NEW YORK (AP) " Coca-Cola is featuring a different type of celebrity on its cans in China: Warren Buffett.

The Atlanta company says it decided to feature a drawing of the billionaire investor on cans for the launch of Cherry Coke in the country. Buffett is a known fan of Cherry Coke, and his Berkshire Hathaway is Coke's largest single shareholder.

Coke says it launched Cherry Coke in China March 10, and that the special edition cans with Buffett's image will remain on shelves for a limited time. The flavor was introduced in the United States in 1985.