Portugal official was in frame for top eurozone job, PM says

LISBON, Portugal (AP) " Portugal's prime minister says the country's finance minister was recently asked whether he would be available to become the eurozone's top official, replacing Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

Antonio Costa said in an interview with Lisbon's Radio Renascenca on Tuesday that Portugal rejected the approach because Finance Minister Mario Centeno is still guiding the country out of its recent financial crisis.

Costa did not say who approached Portugal nor when, but he confirmed a report in Portuguese weekly Expresso last weekend that said Centeno was a potential candidate to chair meetings of the 19-country eurozone's finance ministers.

Portugal called last month for Dijsselbloem to quit after he made what some saw as derogatory remarks about southern EU nations.

Dijsselbloem's future is unclear after his Labor Party's weak showing in recent Dutch elections.