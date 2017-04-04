TEHRAN, Iran (AP) " Boeing Co. says it has signed a $3 billion deal with Iran's Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAX airplanes.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) " Boeing Co. says it has signed a $3 billion deal with Iran's Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAX airplanes.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 04 Apr 2017 22:34:44 Processing Time: 42ms