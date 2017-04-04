Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner says, 'I'm a big kid'

NEW YORK (AP) " When Kendall Jenner isn't strutting down a runway in wings, cheesing as Marilyn Monroe on video or flea market shopping with Paris Jackson, you might look for her outside.

Whether it's next to a pool or on a motorbike, enjoying the great outdoors is one of those things the 21-year-old does just for herself.

"I'm born and raised in LA. Even as a kid I was always outside with my little sister. We were in the mud being stupid," the Kardashian clan member told The Associated Press with a laugh in a recent telephone interview from her hometown.

Since, with her on-fire modeling career taking her all over the world, she's had to grab Kendall time when she can.

"I've had those moments where you kind of need to just take care of yourself and say no to a certain thing," Jenner said. "I think that's key."

Also key when life gets too hectic: stepping away from her phone, even deleting the apps for Instagram or Twitter " for a time.

"I love setting my phone down and really trying to enjoy something that's right in front of me," she said.

Jenner is the latest celebrity to star in a Pepsi "Live for Now Moments" video and responded this way when asked if she misses those childhood times with sis Kylie: "Of course I do. I'm a big kid. I still love being outside and, like, in the dirt."

Is stepping back and saying "no" when she feels life spinning too fast something that comes easy?

"I've never been a yes person," Jenner said. "If I don't want to do something I probably am not going to do it."