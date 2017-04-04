Holiday parks worth more than $1b to NZ economy

Visitors to holiday parks bring in more than $1 billion to the New Zealand economy each year, research has found.

The research, carried out for Holiday Parks New Zealand (HAPNZ) showed the parks were popular with locals, who spent $578m, as well as international tourists, who spent roughly $490 million.

In terms of direct value to the New Zealand economy, holiday park visitors contributed a similar amount the recreational fishing sector contributed, at $946m and eclipsed the cruise-ship sector, which brings in $562m.

Visitors spent an average of $145.71 per night. International guests spent $190.46 compared to locals who spent roughly $113.73.

International tourists tended to have shorter stays: three days, instead of an average of seven for domestic visitors, and spent more on local attractions and transport. Domestic visitors spent more on snacks and groceries.

Most foreign visitors to holiday parks came from the UK (21 per cent), Australia (18 per cent), and Germany (15 per cent).

The study also found that campervan travellers were of high value to holiday parks, spending an average of $183.82 per person per day.

"Holiday parks make a significant economic contribution to their local community, the research found," HAPNZ chief executive Fergus Brown said.

"Parks employ staff, purchase supplies, spend on facility maintenance, and pay marketing and professional services fees," he said.

"Holiday parks provide a genuine authentic New Zealand holiday experience. The sector is heartened to see a change from parks being sold for redevelopment to new parks being established, with developments in Glenorchy and Hokitika being recent examples."

