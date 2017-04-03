Feds detain prostitute who gave Google exec fatal drug shot

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) " Federal immigration officials have detained a California prostitute after she completed a jail sentence for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the accidental heroin overdose of a Google executive she was entertaining aboard his yacht.

Santa Cruz sheriff's officials confirmed Monday that they turned over 30-year-old Alix Tichelman to the custody of Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on the morning she completed her sentence and was released from jail on March 29.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel, citing court records, says (https://tinyurl.com/lggnv4w ) Tichelman holds dual citizenship in the United States and Canada.

An ICE spokesman didn't return a call Monday seeking federal custody information.

Tichelman injected Forrest Timothy Hayes with heroin in November 2013 then left without seeking help when he passed out on the yacht, authorities say.