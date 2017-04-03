11:53am Tue 4 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regulation

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law that could eventually allow internet providers to sell information about their customers' browsing habits.

The bill scraps an online privacy regulation issued in October by the Federal Communications Commission to give consumers more control over how companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon share information.

But critics have argued that the rule would stifle innovation and pick winners and losers among internet companies.

The regulation had been scheduled to take effect later this year.

The GOP-controlled Congress is using a 20-year-old law to void numerous regulations that were finalized in the closing months of Democrat Barack Obama's presidency.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 04 Apr 2017 12:51:14 Processing Time: 10ms